'Dead or dying' pine trees not a good look for Christchurch seaside suburb

Latham has put a customer support request to Christchurch City Council outlining his concerns.
"It is concerning to see that there are four of five pines on the Coastal Pathway that are brown instead of green and appear to be dead or dying.
"I don’t know whether the trees have simply turned up their toes due to soil salinity, disease or over watering, but whatever the reason council needs to assess them to find out."
Latham said the Norfolk pines are in a prominent location and are not a welcome look for people coming into Sumner.
The pines are just a few metres high and have wooden surrounds at their base.
A city council spokesperson said last week it was difficult to determine why the condition of the trees had declined. They would be replaced if necessary.
Norfolk Island pine (Araucaria heterophylla) is a familiar part of the New Zealand landscape. The distinctive columnar tree is found in gardens, parks, and along walkways, and can tolerate exposed sites and coastal conditions.
-By Mick Jensen