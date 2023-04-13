Death of man whose body was attacked by dogs 'not suspicious'

GRAPHIC WARNING

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the death was not suspicious. Photo: George Heard

The death of a man whose body was found being attacked by dogs is not suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a home on Gilberthorpes Rd, Hei Hei about midday on Tuesday.

The Herald understands that when police arrived dogs appeared to be attacking the man’s body.

On Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police also named the man as Rikiana Hirawani, 33.

A specialist search team was sweeping bushes near the property. Photo: George Heard

His death has been referred to the coroner.

Police cordoned off the property while police and ESR examined the scene on Tuesday.

A mobile police base had been brought and a police tent erected as the specialist search team inspected the area.

-By Sam Sherwood