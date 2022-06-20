'Debate the issues, not the people': Advice for city council election candidates

The Christchurch City Council offices. Photo: Supplied

Local body election hopefuls will get an inside look into what lies ahead of them in terms of campaigning and if they are elected.

Two information evenings will be held on Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 30, to advise people standing for Christchurch City Council and its community boards in October’s election.

Lianne Dalziel, who is standing down after three terms as mayor, said her message to new candidates was to keep debate and disagreements above-board.

"Debate the issues, not the people," she said.

"To use a rugby analogy, play the ball, not the player."

Dalziel also said voters need to do the same.

"When people are elected to a position, give them support.

"Do not feel afraid to challenge them, but let’s debate the issues, not the personality," she said.

Halswell Ward city councillor Anne Galloway, who is also not standing in October, said it is important to ask plenty of questions and understand there’s no easy fix.

"There are so many layers to local government decision-making," Galloway said.

"Thinking a councillor can go in and go 'yep, we want this changed' … unfortunately, no, it doesn’t work that way,” she said.

Dalziel and Galloway said being the mayor and a city councillor had been an incredible experience.

"There is nothing I can think of that is more rewarding than representing the city where you were born and raised," Dalziel said

"There are so many elements of it I will miss."

Said Galloway: "I’ve very much enjoyed what I’ve experienced as a councillor, getting to know about the city and its people, connecting with its communities, investing myself in that has been a huge privilege."

The city council candidate info evenings will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 4.30pm, and Thursday, June 30, 6pm at the Civic Offices, Hereford St.

Candidate nominations open July 15 and close on August 12. Voting starts on September 16 and closes on election day October 8.

-By Rowan Sinclair

