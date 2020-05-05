Decision reserved in gun owners' High Court battle

Photo: RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

The High Court case over a perceived lack of compensation for gun owners as a result of the law reforms introduced after the Christchurch mosque attacks has wrapped up today.

The judge reserved his decision at the judicial review hearing at the High Court in Wellington. The Council of Licensed Firearms Owners argued some types of ammunition were banned without proper consultation or compensation after the mosque attacks last year.

It wanted the court to decide whether gun owners were entitled to be reimbursed.

Crown lawyer Austin Powell today went through examples of other cases where private property had been taken by the Crown.

Justice Cooke requested more information about the government's decision-making process.

Yesterday, the group's lawyer Jack Hodder told the court that ammunition was "almost an afterthought."

The gun owners question whether Police Minister Stuart Nash took the wrong information into account.

Justice Cooke reserved his decision.