Decisions of interest from the Council meeting

Photo supplied.

A lane drop around Christchurch’s Hospital Corner will be trialled in a bid to increase on-street car parking in the area.

At today’s meeting, Christchurch City Councillors approved Mayor Phil Mauger’s recommendations to trial a temporary lane closure on Hagley and Riccarton Avenues to test options for increasing on street parking.

“I’m so happy this has come to us. The main thing I want to do with these recommendations is look after the people that look after us. I’ve had to spent time visiting someone in hospital and I know from personal experience it can be a hard place to get to. Whether you’re visiting or working there, it should be safe and simple,” Mayor Mauger says.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the trial goes.”

Key stakeholders such as Te Whatu Ora, Hato Hone St John and the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board will be consulted before designs for the trial are finalised.

The trial will test options for reducing the number of lanes along Hagley and Riccarton Avenues and will last 14 days before a report is presented back to the Council on the impacts of the potential changes.

The number of parks gained will be finalised during the design process and it is expected the trial will be in place as soon as possible.

Park Terrace, Rolleston Ave changes approved

Changes to Rolleston Avenue were approved by Council : Photo supplied.

Changes on Rolleston Avenue and Park Terrace will remain in place for the five-year Canterbury Museum development.

Councillors approved recommendations from the Waipapa Papanui-Innes-Central Community Board at their meeting today.

The Council also voted to change the in-lane bus stop on Park Terrace opposite Peterborough Street to an indented bus stop.

It was also agreed that staff will monitor the changes and review the Temporary Traffic Management Plan annually and will continue to brief the Board on the changes.

The changes include moving cyclists from the shared path to a two-way on-road cycleway, installing a new pedestrian crossing and other traffic calming measures on Rolleston Avenue.

On Park Terrace traffic has been reduced to one lane and the on-road cycleway has been extended to the Salisbury Street and Hagley Park bridge.

Bus lane trial to continue

The bus lane trial on Cranford Street will be extended until a decision is made on a permanent solution.

At their meeting today Councillors agreed to leave the bus lane which runs between Innes Road and Berwick Street in place until February 2024.

Staff are reviewing the options for the road including, a bus lane, clearway, and high-occupancy vehicle lane before the public are asked for feedback on these.

A large part of the two-year bus lane trial has coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic which is likely to have resulted in atypical traffic patterns including reduced traffic volumes and bus patronage.

Extending the trial to 2024 will allow staff to further assess the impact of the bus lane on traffic flow, safety and bus journey times under normal traffic conditions.