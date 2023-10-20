Delay in relaying cost cutting plan raises ire of city councillor, accusations of 'a level of secrecy'

Photo: File / Getty Images

A Christchurch city councillor is calling for greater transparency from the mayor and council executives over proposed cost cutting.

Phil Mauger.

It comes as the dire state of the council's finances were revealed, and mayor Phil Mauger proposing cuts to services, including libraries and swimming pools, to avoid an 18 percent rates rise.

Mauger has confirmed the council is in debt to the tune of $2 billion and a strategic review is under way.

Mauger told Checkpoint on Tuesday "everything is on the table", including asset sales, but a rates rise of 18 percent was "unacceptable".

At Wednesday's city council meeting, Linwood councillor Yani Johanson said councillors were "caught on the back foot" after discovering the proposed cost cutting within the long-term plan (LTP) through media reports.

Elected members were privately briefed on Tuesday.

"It seems now with the LTP, we've got a bit of a delay in releasing the information," Johanson said.

"It probably would be quite helpful if we could all just share the information at the same time with the public as we get it and work through the process.

"Has there been any reflection of how we can improve the transparency about LTP information?"

Yani Johanson.

Council deputy chief executive Lynn McClelland, in response, said when considering options for cost-cutting with "commercial or staff-related impacts", those parties needed to be briefed first.

"We have agreed with council ... that there will be a delay in the release of the information.

"I think releasing it on the same day as the briefing was entirely consistent with the agreement we have with council and reflected a very good level with transparency."

Mauger said he felt it was more important council could digest the information before it was released to the public.

Johanson countered this.

"We woke up to a whole heap of information on the front page of the newspaper that wasn't public, that meant we were on the back foot for most of the day until the information got released later that night, which put a number of us in an awkward situation of dealing with media inquiries and community feedback and not having the information.

"I don't really know why there would be reluctance to have that information come out at the same time.

"If there's sensitive stuff that can be withheld, withhold it."

Accusations of 'a level of secrecy'

Meanwhile, former Christchurch mayor Garry Moore is accusing council executives of "secrecy" and "working to an agenda" to offload local assets.

Moore, who previously led an external advisory review of council's finances in 2020, said there appeared to be one goal in mind.

"It's time that this council got on top of its executive, which seems to be operating with its own agenda.

"Part of that agenda appears to be 'let's sell assets'."

Garry Moore.

Moore has previously accused the council of "burying" recommendations for cost savings.

Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale at the time said this was not the case.

Moore said savings could be made in several areas and offloading assets would not achieve much.

He also called for the council to be upfront about the process moving forward.

"This conversation needs to be had publicly and people need to participate and the council needs to invite that public debate and that is not happening at the moment.

"There's a level of secrecy within the executive which I find unhealthy."

By Adam Burns