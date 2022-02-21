Demand for Covid testing blocks airport, two more Canterbury schools report cases

Traffic at the Orchard Rd Covid testing station has caused delays for people travelling to the airport this morning. Photo: Star Media

The big demand for Covid testing in Christchurch is causing havoc on roads near the airport.

Orchard Rd has been blocked off traffic this morning as people wait at the Covid testing station near Christchurch Airport.

An airport spokesperson said the blocked road is stopping people getting to the airport.

"People cannot turn right off SH1 at the Harewood Road roundabout without getting caught up in the traffic jam.

"We advise people coming to the airport to catch or meet a flight to continue past that roundabout and keep going to take the slip road onto Memorial Avenue."

It comes as positive Covid-19 cases are reported at two more Canterbury schools.

Kaiapoi High School and South New Brighton School have both informed their school communities about the cases.

A student at Kaiapoi High tested positive and was understood to have been infectious from February 17 to 19.

In an email, principal Bruce Kearney said while day-to-day activities at the school will continue as normal, there will be a "major emphasis on watching for any symptoms”.

The Amberley Fitness Centre on Anderson St has been identified this morning as a 'close contact' location of interest by the Ministry of Health. Anyone at the centre on Thursday, February 17, between 8.45pm and 9.30pm, should self isolate and get a test immediately and again on day 5 after they were exposed. They should also record the visit online or contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

Meanwhile, a staff member at South New Brighton School on Estuary Rd has tested positive. The teacher attended school from February 15 but no children have been identified as close contacts and students should still go to school.

South New Brighton School principal Susan Walls said in a letter to parents and caregivers that contact tracing of the case had been completed but everyone still needs to "watch for symptoms".

Several Canterbury schools, including St Thomas of Canterbury College, Knights Stream School, Hoon Hay School and Marian College, have reported positive Covid cases.