Demand for mental health services puts Christchurch women's charity under pressure

The Women’s Centre Christchurch office. Photo: Facebook

A charity that helps women in Christchurch is struggling to meet the increasing demand for mental health support services.

The Women’s Centre Christchurch, which is based on Ferry Rd, Waltham, and provides free counselling and mental health services, is turning to the public for more financial support to meet the demand.

The charitable trust offers up to 10 free counselling sessions, a drop-in centre and, until recently, group classes.

It is predominantly run by volunteers with 24 counsellors in training on its staff.

Said centre manager Heather Smith: "We see 97 clients a week and we have a current waitlist of 165, with this weekend alone seeing a further 10 added to the counselling list."

Smith said the rise in clients has led to the centre taking on more counsellors and booking more appointments in its small premises "which is unfortunately no longer fit for purpose".

"The drop-in centre is really only people coming into our reception area, this being quite small, and lacking privacy," Smith said.

"The group room is also being used as a counselling room so I can have four counsellors on at a time.

"We gave up running our groups because we felt it was more important to support our core purpose of counselling."

The centre needs to raise an additional $30,000 a year to fund the rent of a larger commercial space.

“We need to have at least seven to eight separate offices, a bit of an open plan for the drop-in and the library, a group room, and maybe two toilets rather than just one,” Smith said.

“We just rely on the generosity of people and community funding."