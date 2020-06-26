Friday, 26 June 2020

Demolition of church devastates parishioner

    By Bea Gooding
    1. Star News
    2. Christchurch

    Janice Moss (left) and Betty Chapman outside the Wainoni Methodist Church. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Janice Moss (left) and Betty Chapman outside the Wainoni Methodist Church. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    Janice Moss’ family was instrumental in the development of Wainoni Methodist Church – which she attended for 80 years.

    Now, after more than 60 years as a cornerstone of the community, the church on Avonside Drive that she grew up with has been reduced to rubble.

    Mrs Moss is among those devastated at the loss after demolition work started last week.

    The February 22, 2011, earthquake caused major damage to the building.

    With only 12 parishioners left attending the church, the potential repair bill was considered too much to bear.

    “I was a bit hurt when the decision was made, it wasn’t an easy time,” Mrs Moss said.

    The Wainoni Methodist Church building in 1962. Photo: Supplied
    The Wainoni Methodist Church building in 1962. Photo: Supplied
    Her family’s association with the Methodist Church in Canterbury has its roots in the 1800s.

    Mrs Moss’ great-great-grandfather came to Christchurch from England during the late 1800s.

    He owned Avon Park, on Avonside Drive. A section of this land was purchased for a Methodist Church in 1959, and a new church was opened in July, 1963.

    Mrs Moss, 90, attended until she was 84-years-old.

    Without a car, she does not have the option to attend another church.

    “I just listen to the radio now,” she said.

    Mrs Moss was heavily involved at Wainoni Community Services Trust, run by the church, which has kept her busy in recent years.

    It was established in 2001, hosting lectures from guest speakers such as local MPs and well-being experts, as well as exercise groups and community events.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter