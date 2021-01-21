Demolition of housing units blamed for rise in antisocial behaviour near shopping village

Photo: Getty Images

Teri Nichol believes the demolition of a former community housing unit has contributed to the rise in inappropriate behaviour caused by “drunks” around Edgeware Village.

Like many workers and shoppers at the village, the St Albans resident is fed-up with a group of men who spend their time terrorising customers for money and food.

Interactions with the individuals were often aggressive in nature, especially if donations were not perceived to be enough, or if they were not given anything.

A police spokesperson said police met with the Edgeware Business Association group late last year to discuss concerns surrounding anti-social behaviour.

Since then, police have increased their presence in the area and served a trespass notice to the offending individuals at Fresh Choice Edgeware.

Businesses say this seating area on the corner of Cornwall St and Edgeware Rd is often dominated by a group of men accused of harassing customers for money at Edgeware Village businesses. Photo: Bea Gooding

Said Nichol: “The change-over of the management of council flats in the area to Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust has seen more undesirable behaviour because of the people they’re placing in the units.

“The housing units behind St Albans tennis courts have been torn down, so there are many new homeless people roaming the area.

“This is probably where this group of men have come from.”

She has had to regularly call police 105 and Christchurch City Council because she did not feel safe walking to the shops.

For years, Nichol and her family have enjoyed the playground and paddling pool at Abberley Park, about a 10min walk from the village.

But as of two weeks ago, that was no longer the case.

“This group of men arrived to go behind a large hedge, they were drinking and started to take their clothes off, then one urinated right out in the open,” she said.

“My three-year-old wanted to go to the paddling pool, but I realised that these men probably bathe in there.”

Workers told Nor’West News last week the long-standing issue has only worsened in the last three years, who described intimidating and threatening behaviour towards customers.

Real Fruit Parlour front of house worker and chef Chadi Coira confronted one of the men at Riverside Market in December, telling him to “stay away from my shop.”

Shortly after, the store was tagged with graffiti – an act of retaliation, she believes, for standing up to them.

Coira was now afraid to work in the downstairs section of the shop, staying put upstairs instead.

“I’m terrified. One of them has been looking for me specifically, asking my co-workers where I was,” she said.

“I can’t call the cops because I’m scared of what they’re going to do.”

In the last two weeks, Coira has felt safer having seen at least one police car driving past each day.

Said the police spokesperson: “Police continue to have a presence in Edgeware Village, just as we do in all our communities.

“Begging or hanging around public places in themselves are not criminal offences, but police are called from time to time to deal with issues involving public disorder or complaints about antisocial behaviour.”

In some cases, those dealt with are suffering a range of welfare issues.

“In those cases, police seek to use alternative resolutions and referrals to partner agencies to assist with specialist help.

“We encourage anyone experiencing or witnessing an incident that requires police to call 111 immediately, so we can attend in a timely manner and respond appropriately.”