Demolition of Lyttelton's Marina underway

The complex task of demolishing Lyttelton's Magazine Bay Marina, adjacent to the Naval Point Yacht club is now underway.

The Marina's redundant jetty walkways and 52 remnant piles are being removed as part of a $361,000 Christchurch City Council project commissioned in 2021. An excavator on a floating barge supplied by the Lyttelton Port Company will do most of the work.

Council officials say the marina has been deteriorating for some time, with it beginning to present safety and environmental risks. However once completed, navigation around the inner harbour will become safer for boaties and water sports enthusiasts.

A brutal storm in 2,000 sunk 30 boats and badly damaged the facility, forcing most berth holders to move to alternative sites.

The demolition work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

By Geoff Sloan

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air