Derelict building owners put on notice

Owners of vacant and untidy land in central Christchurch have been put on notice to either tidy up - or pay up.

Christchurch City Council voted this week to approve a new rating scheme that will significantly hike the rates of vacant central city land.

Derelict land owners could pay up to four times the standard general rate.

The decision was made as the council adopted its annual 2022/2023 budget, confirming a 4.66 per cent rates rise for an average Christchurch residential property.

Central city derelict land owners will be able to apply for a rates remission if they improve the site's appearance and keep it tidy and well maintained.

Owners of derelict buildings will be in the firing line next year.

The council has directed staff to investigate extending the policy to cover derelict buildings in and across Christchurch.

Consultation on the results will be carried out before next year's Annual Plan.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air