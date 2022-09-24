Derelict house gutted by fire in Riccarton

Eight crews attended the blaze in Riccarton last night. Photo: RNZ

A two-storey derelict house in the Christchurch suburb of Riccarton went up in flames last night.

Eight crews from all over the city attended the fire in Kirkwood Ave, just off Clyde Rd, which broke out just before 9pm.

A University of Canterbury spokesperson said the fire was at an empty property near the campus, but not at the university itself.

Anne-Marie Robinson, who lives nearby, last night said it looked like the fire was at "a really big old homestead just off Clyde Rd" and that all that was left standing was a few brick chimneys.

Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire has been contained, but crews will work on some smouldering areas they could not access in the dark.