Detour to remain while Old Waimakariri Bridge repairs under way

The Old Waimakariri Bridge. Photo: Newsline

The damaged Old Waimakariri Bridge will remain closed to southbound traffic as repairs get started this week.

Christchurch City Council road maintenance contractors will be at the site from Thursday now that the specialised hardwood timber needed to meet safety standards has arrived.

"The new timber is currently being cut to size to match the existing posts and replace the damaged railing on the bridge," said council's city streets maintenance manager Steve Guy.

He said the current detour will remain while the bridge is being repaired. Motorists travelling northbound towards Kaiapoi will be able to use the bridge.

"From Thursday, contractors will be at the bridge removing and disposing of the broken posts, then installing the 10 new posts and rails," Guy said.

The work should take about a week to complete but will mostly take place near the riverbed, meaning it will be dependent on weather and river conditions.

The reason for diverting southbound traffic is that, if northbound traffic was detoured, motorists would have to cross four lanes of traffic on Main North Rd.

Guy said detouring southbound traffic creates a shorter and safer option for road users.

"We know this work is disruptive and we're working with our contractors to ensure it is done as quickly as possible."