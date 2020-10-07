Diabetes to benefit from biggest garage sale fundraiser yet

More than 1000 items were received from club members and the public. Photo: Supplied

The Ferrymead Lions Club had its biggest garage sale ever over the weekend, raising more than $2500.

More than 600 of the 1000 items ranging from kitchenware, exercise bikes to old music records were sold at the annual event on Saturday, said club president Bernie Godden.

The amount raised was nearly three times more than at the inaugural sale at the Mt Pleasant Yacht Club two years ago.

The garage sale this year was held at Ferrymead Heritage Park.

Godden said that the change in venue was due to a lack of storage and also the current venue was more convenient as it is the home of the club.

Most of the items sold were priced under $50.

However, an antique table lamp sold for $100, while a large cupboard-sized iron gate and an original record turntable, sold for $50 each.

Said Godden: “About 100 people came in and bought something, spending $20 on an average.”

He said it took more than a dozen members a week to unload and display the items, which were donated by the club members and the general public.

The proceeds of the sale would go to Christchurch Diabetes, one of the causes supported by the Lions Club International Foundation.

“The unsold items would most probably be used for next year’s sale, hopefully,” Godden said.

- Avneesh Vincent