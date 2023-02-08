'Disgusted': Christchurch lifeguard slates swimmers after spate of rescues

The rescue numbers were comparatively high at Taylors Mistake, a popular cove 5km from Sumner Beach. Photo: Air New Zealand via NZ Herald

A popular Christchurch beach’s lifeguard has called out the public over failing to take water safety seriously, when 30 rescues were required over the long weekend.

Two of the rescues were major. One involved a swimmer covered in blood after waves smashed him against the rocks, while the other involved a woman who was subsequently hospitalised in a serious condition.

The rescue numbers were comparatively high at Taylors Mistake, a popular cove 5km from Sumner Beach, according to the local patrol’s Ian Rae.

Rae, the patrol’s operations manager, said the three-day weekend had created a perfect storm for rescue conditions.

“The weather had been beating down all weekend,” he told The New Zealand Herald.

“It was the perfect storm - great Christchurch weather, fairly high tides and decent swells coming through.”

All up, lifeguards were called out to 30 different rescues over the three days - Rae said it was a big number given their work is typically around preventative measures.

“It’s people not swimming between the flags,” he said.

“There are no rescues between the flags generally speaking, but the ones who need taking care of are well outside the patrol zone which is the issue.”

On Saturday, a swimmer outside the zone required urgent assistance after getting caught in waves that pushed him into a cluster of rocks.

Rae said the swimmer, who was a local, had extensive injuries on his torso and legs and was covered in blood.

“There were four of us with another two passing bandages over, it was probably the worst I’d seen as far as blood and the like,” said Rae.

That night, a woman was drinking on the beach and decided to brave the waters after the patrol had wrapped up for the day.

Rae said the woman ended up in significant trouble and almost drowned. Fortunately, a passer-by assisted and offered CPR while a local volunteer in the area helped with first aid.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Rae confirmed.

On Sunday police were called out to assist in rescuing two swimmers - again outside the patrol zone - who were stuck on rocks in neighbouring Harris Bay, a popular diving site.

Rae said one swimmer could not leave the rocks after developing bad cramp pains, while his diving partner was also in trouble.

“Police got involved with that as they had an IRB head around to get them off the rocks,” he said.

Reflecting on the weekend’s work, Rae is thankful for the hard mahi demonstrated by his lifesaving team which racked up 160 hours of patrol over Waitangi weekend.

Yet the heavy demand for lifesaving over the weekend has left much to be concerned about in Rae’s eyes.

“I’m disgusted to a degree. There’s so much media coverage of drownings across the country, a couple of deaths in the North Island and messaging to swim between the flags,” he said.

“Just for some reason, people seem to still think they don’t need to.”

Rae has seen numerous examples of beachgoers ignoring basic signage warning about the danger of rips in the ocean, walking right past it “oblivious” to its dangers.

“The greater majority that come to the beach do swim between the flags, but many just want to set up and get straight into it instead of walking 20 metres to where it’s safe,” said Rae.

“It’s a bit like crossing a road, where people won’t walk up to where the pedestrian crossing is.”

The temperature in Christchurch hit its highest points all summer over the weekend, with the mercury breaching 30 degrees every day.