Disruptions to bus services due to union meeting

Photo: ECan

Public bus users in Christchurch and Selwyn have been warned to expect disruptions on Friday due to a driver union meeting.

The No 3, 8, 140 and 155 bus routes will be affected from 8.20am to 2.30pm due to the meeting on April 11.

School services will not be affected, an Environment Canterbury spokesperson said.

"Customers should be aware that some trips may end at the city bus interchange from around 8.20am as drivers from one of our operators, Ritchies, prepare to attend the meeting.

"Ritchies has worked to ensure that the remaining routes they service will be unaffected. We expect affected routes to be operating as usual by 2.30pm.

"Bus drivers are able to attend up to two annual meetings a year, as per their collective agreement, and this is one of them.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend customers plan ahead if travelling via public transport on this day.

"Thank you for your patience, any further updates will be posted to the Metro Facebook page or metro.co.nz."