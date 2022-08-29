'Distinctive red shoes' may help track down Hugo Boss burglary suspect

If you know this person call 105 and reference file number 220708/0962. Photo: Police

An alleged burglar with a distinctive look may be behind a break-in at the Hugo Boss store in central Christchurch.

Police are hoping the public will be able to identify the person above after they allegedly broke into the Hugo Boss store on Cashel St on July 7.

The person was wearing distinctive red shoes during the incident which was caught on CCTV - and police hope the offender's fashion sense will lead to their successful identification.

A police spokesperson said the offender smashed one of the store’s front doors to gain entry just before 8pm.

Once inside they stole items including watches and cuff links.

CCTV footage of the person indicates they were acting alone and wearing black clothing, a blue surgical mask and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the break-in should phone the police on 105 or report it at www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Use reference file number 220708/0962.

"We also want to hear from anyone who has been offered either Hugo Boss-brand watches or cuff links for sale," police said.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-nz.org.