Dive squad to join search for missing real estate agent

Yanfei Bao. Photo: Supplied

The Police National Dive Squad is set to begin searching in relation to the disappearance of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao one week after she was last seen.

Bao was last seen in the Wigram area about 10.30am on Wednesday. She has not been found but her cellphone was located on the city's Southern Motorway on Friday.

A 52-year-old Bryndwr man has been charged with kidnapping Bao. The New Zealand Herald understands he had booked a last-minute one-way international flight. Police arrested him at Christchurch Airport; it’s believed he had no suitcases with him.

Police say they are not ruling out further charges.

Bao has still not been found.

Today, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police are increasing their search activity in locations across Christchurch.

“Search activities will be taking place today in and around the Halswell River, and the nearby area of Greenpark.

“The Police National Dive Squad have been deployed to assist the investigation team”

The dive squad was expected to begin searching in the water today; however, this was reliant on the water levels being at a safe level for staff.

“Residents in the Greenpark area can also expect to see a police presence in the area searching for Ms Bao.

“We are keeping an open mind as to where Yanfei is and what may have happened to her, but we do have grave concerns at this time.

“As such, we are considering all possible lines of enquiry and making every effort to locate her.”

Reeves acknowledged their appreciation of the public’s assistance over the past few days.

“The investigation team has received a number of pieces of information and are working through each report.

“Every piece of information is valuable to understanding what has occurred since Ms Bao disappeared.”