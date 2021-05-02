Sunday, 2 May 2021

Updated 7.10 pm

Divers missing at Banks Peninsula found

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Two rescued divers are brought ashore by police after going missing today at Banks Peninsular....
    Two rescued divers are brought ashore by police after going missing today at Banks Peninsular. Photo: NZ Herald
    Two divers missing this afternoon from Banks Peninsula have been found alive after getting washed away from the boat by strong currents.

    A man and women, both still wearing their diver gear, were brought ashore by police at Akaroa this evening.

    The man told the Herald: "We just came up behind the boat and got washed away in the current."

    Asked how long they were in the water, the man said: "I don't know. Just the current mate, just a bad day."

    Police were called about 2.20pm and Land Search and Rescue and other agencies were looking for the pair by sea and air around Long Bay - east of Akaroa.

    In a statement, police said: "Both divers been located alive and are being transported by boat back to Akaroa."

    Police said it was unclear what condition the divers were in and whether they were injured.

    NZ Herald
