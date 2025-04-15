Diversions in place after serious crash

Motorists are being warned to avoid State Highway 7 in Canterbury after a serious two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Culverden Rd (SH7) in Culverden about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

"Motorists should avoid the area if possible," a police spokesperson said.

Northbound road users should follow the detour left onto Long Plantation Rd, right onto Top Pahau Ford Rd, then continue onto School Rd and turn left onto SH7 at Culverden.