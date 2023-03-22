Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Diverted Air NZ plane lands safely in Christchurch

    A plane arriving from Australia has landed safely after it was diverted from Queenstown Airport and emergency services  put on standby.

    Air New Zealand flight NZ264 was flying from Melbourne to Queenstown, but was instead diverted land at Christchurch International Airport this afternoon. 

    A Christchurch Airport spokeswoman said the aircraft landed safely about 3.15pm.

    Emergency services were put on standby for the landing.
     

