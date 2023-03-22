Diverted Air NZ plane lands safely in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A plane arriving from Australia has landed safely after it was diverted from Queenstown Airport and emergency services put on standby.
Air New Zealand flight NZ264 was flying from Melbourne to Queenstown, but was instead diverted land at Christchurch International Airport this afternoon.
A Christchurch Airport spokeswoman said the aircraft landed safely about 3.15pm.
Emergency services were put on standby for the landing.