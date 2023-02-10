Divisive housing intensification changes scaled back; lawyer to lead hearings named

Plans to intensify housing across Christchurch have been scaled back. Photo: Supplied

The controversial proposed housing intensification planning changes have now been scaled back by Christchurch City Council.

The city council’s Plan Change 14 was supposed to be notified for public submissions last September but was controversially scuttled by city councillors after combined residents’ groups argued it would promote unplanned densification of the city and rob Christchurch homes of sunlight.

City council staff have since come up with an alternative plan which councillors will vote on at a meeting on March 1. The new staff plan, which will not be available until the meeting agenda is released later this month, proposes restricting intensification to the central city, shopping centres and within a “walkable” distance of core public transport routes. Some higher-density housing is already allowed in most of these areas.

Cindy Robinson.

Meanwhile, resource management lawyer Cindy Robinson will head the independent hearings panel to make recommendations on the proposed housing intensification planning changes.

The other panel members will be independent director and NZ Parole Board member Karen Coutts, representing Ngai Tahu, David McMahan, a resource and environmental management consultant from Wellington, Auckland-based urban planner and designer Ian Munro, and Christchurch planning consultant and commissioner Alan Matheson.

Robinson is experienced in environmental and local government law and was engaged as an independent legal adviser to the replacement Christchurch District Plan independent hearings panel that was set up to facilitate the recovery following the earthquakes.

City council head of planning and consents John Higgins said the hearings process may not be completed until the end of the year. He said the panel is not expected to release its decision and recommendations until March next year at the earliest.

At that point, the city council may accept the independent hearings panel recommendations and make changes, or reject them in which case the government would likely step in.

Former Associate Minister for the Environment Phil Twyford appointed investigator John Hardie to keep an eye on further progress with the plan change. Twyford is no longer the minister so Hardie is now expected to submit a draft report to the new associate minister, Peeni Henare, immediately prior to a second city council vote.

-By Tony Simons