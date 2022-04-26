DIY coffins become popular option to check out in Christchurch

The practicality and can do attitude of Christchurch residents has led to a growing number of people designing and making their own coffins.

The idea has been gaining popularity as the cost of living - and dying - increases. Kiwi coffin clubs offer members the chance to take control of their final journey, says founder of the Christchurch branch, Donna Sutherland, who has been working out of her Angel Shed in Burnside.

She said coffin clubs are becoming popular as more people look at ways of cutting funeral costs, which is inline with the group's description as "makers of fine, affordable underground furniture".

Finished adult coffins start at about $850, and can be ready in a few days.

Sutherland, a former pastor, founded the Kiwi coffin club Christchurch branch six years ago after hearing about the original Kiwi Coffin Club in Rotorua, which began in 2010.

A recent Youtube video produced by film-makers Briar March and Kim Harrop featured a group of the free-spirited seniors from the club rejoicing in life, while facing the realities of death. That clip prompting enquiries from around the world from people curious about the concept.

Sutherland said they give people the chance to build and decorate their own coffin to break down taboos around death and make difficult conversations easier.

"Some people do find it frightening, and that's okay," she said.

Christchurch's Kiwi Coffin Club works with the Bishopdale Menzshed, whose members make the boxes.

Sutherland and other volunteers do the painting and dress up the coffins and caskets.

The money raised from the sale of the coffins is used to fund baby caskets called 'angel boxes', which are provided free of charge to Christchurch Women’s Hospital for still births, miscarriages and cot deaths.

Sutherland believes more and more people are coming face to face with their mortality - and saying "they're not so scared anymore".

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air