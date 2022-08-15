DJ convicted after pushing man off stage

Stock photo: Getty

A DJ who pushed a man off a stage after he touched his musical equipment has been convicted of assault.

The victim was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after his head struck a stone hearth at The World Bar in Queenstown on June 12.

Judge Tony Couch refused Stuart Edwin Raeburn’s application for continued name suppression when he appeared in the Queenstown District Court today.

Raeburn (38) was convicted after admitting a charge of injuring by unlawful act in circumstances where, if the victim had died, he would be guilty of manslaughter.

It carries a maximum sentence of three years’ prison.

A police summary of facts said Raeburn was performing at the Church St bar about 12.50am when the victim got on the stage and touched his equipment, turning off the music momentarily.

An annoyed Raeburn pushed him against the wall and told him he needed to get off the stage.

He then pushed the victim away from the DJ booth, causing him to fall backwards off the 33cm-high stage on to the floor, hitting his head on the schist stone hearth.

The victim, who was still unconscious when police and paramedics arrived, suffered a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

He was flown to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition, and remained there for several days.

Raeburn told police he pushed the victim because he was worried about his equipment getting damaged.

The victim was in his personal workspace and behaving unpredictably.

The defendant had cooperated with police, and expressed remorse and concern for the victim, the summary said.

Raeburn, who has no previous convictions, is a British national who has lived in New Zealand since 2006.

He is well-known in Queenstown by his stage name, DJ Stubacca, and has been a regular performer at The World Bar.

He will be sentenced on October 11.

Judge Couch said a restorative justice meeting between Raeburn and the victim could take place before then.

- Guy Williams , PIJF court reporter