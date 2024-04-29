Do you know this man? Police appeal for information after assault on bus

Police investigating an assault on the Orbiter bus in Christchurch last year have released CCTV footage of a man they need help identifying.

A police spokesperson said the man in the video above may be able to help them with their investigation into the assault.

The spokesperson said the incident took place on the bus on Linwood Ave, Bromley, about 5.15pm on Monday, November 27, 2023.

"Police are continuing to liaise with the victim, who did not require medical attention at the time."

If you know the man in this video or have information that may help with the investigation, call 105 and use file number 231128/7604.

Alternatively you can report anything about the incident anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.