Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Do you recognise this man?

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Do you know this man? Photo: Police
    Christchurch police want the public's help to identify a man in relation to an alleged burglary on Stanmore Rd.

    Police released this photo of the man and asked anyone who can identify him to contact them.

    A police spokesperson said they are looking to identify the man in relation to a burglary on May 14 at a commercial premises on Stanmore Rd. 

    If you can help, phone 105 and quote file number 210514/1266.

    Meanwhile, Canterbury police are also appealing to the public for help identifying this man on a bicycle.

    If you know who this is, or if you have any information that can help police find him, call 105 and quote file number 210501/8699.

    You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

