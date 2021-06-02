Do you recognise this man?

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police released this photo of the man and asked anyone who can identify him to contact them.
A police spokesperson said they are looking to identify the man in relation to a burglary on May 14 at a commercial premises on Stanmore Rd.
If you can help, phone 105 and quote file number 210514/1266.
If you know who this is, or if you have any information that can help police find him, call 105 and quote file number 210501/8699.
You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.