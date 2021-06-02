Do you recognise this man?

Do you know this man? Photo: Police

Christchurch police want the public's help to identify a man in relation to an alleged burglary on Stanmore Rd.

Police released this photo of the man and asked anyone who can identify him to contact them.

A police spokesperson said they are looking to identify the man in relation to a burglary on May 14 at a commercial premises on Stanmore Rd.

If you can help, phone 105 and quote file number 210514/1266.

Photo: Police

Meanwhile, Canterbury police are also appealing to the public for help identifying this man on a bicycle.

If you know who this is, or if you have any information that can help police find him, call 105 and quote file number 210501/8699.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Photo: Police