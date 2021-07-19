Do you recognise these people?: Police investigate alleged assault in Chch

Police are appealing for help to identify several people in relation to an alleged assault at Christchurch Arena.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place on June 6 outside the arena. A person was assaulted in the area between 11pm and 11.45pm.

Police are investigating the incident, the spokesperson said.

If you recognise the people in the photos above, or have information that may help police, phone 105 and quote the file number 210609/9236. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously - 0800 555 111.