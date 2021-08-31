Dog fatally shot in Christchurch during police call-out

A dog has died after police in Christchurch were forced to shoot it when it attacked a police dog this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to a Ferry Rd property just after 2pm on Tuesday after a report that someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.

Police who attended were armed as a precaution.

"During the arrest of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside and attacked a police dog.

"Officers have attempted to use OC spray and a taser to subdue the dog, but these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by police."

The wounded dog was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment but has since died.

The police dog was checked by a vet and its injuries were not life-threatening.

"Police never take the shooting of an animal lightly, but it is sometimes necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, police dogs, and members of the public," the spokesperson said.