Dog shot and killed by police after seriously injuring Christchurch resident

The dog seriously injured a person. Photo / George Heard

Christchurch police shot and killed a dog at a Christchurch home last night after it attacked a resident.

The person was seriously injured as a result of the incident, police have confirmed.

A large police turnout was triggered by the attack on Truman Rd, in the northwestern suburb of Bryndwr shortly before 6pm.

Police made an attempt to restrain the dog, but were unsuccessful.

A spokesperson said in a statement there was an immediate risk to human life, so officers made the decision to shoot the dog.

“Unfortunately the dog died at the scene.”

The injured resident was taken to hospital and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the attack.

A large police turnout was triggered by the attack on Truman Rd. Photo / George Heard

Seven police vehicles could be seen parked on Truman Rd, along with three ambulance vehicles and a fire engine.

A photographer at the scene could see a woman crying on the footpath whilst police stood nearby.

The Herald revealed last month that 10 dogs were shot in the 12 months from November 1 last year.

In the same period, nine deer, seven sheep, two goats, two wild pigs (and one domesticated pig), an undisclosed “marine mammal”, one horse, a lone wallaby, and even a hare were shot.

The figures relate to the number of Animal Tactical Option Report (TOR) events, where police discharged a firearm, and the total shots discharged, separated by animal type.

Between 2018 and 2022, officers fired a total of 1024 shots at animals.