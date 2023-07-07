Dog taken from Christchurch shelter found

Constable Jack Phillips with Buddy. Photo: NZ Police

A dog taken from a rescue shelter in Christchurch has been found in Timaru.

Police said they were notified last night that Buddy had been stolen from a shelter in the suburb of Woolston.

In a statement tonight, police said thanks to "excellent CCTV footage" provided by the shelter, a suspect and vehicle of interest were identified.

"After further inquiries, and with the assistance of Timaru District Council animal officers, Buddy was found safe and well following a search warrant in Timaru today."

A 47-year-old man has been charged with burglary and was due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Police said Buddy remained in the care of Timaru District Council for return to Christchurch at the soonest opportunity - "hopefully after a good feed of dog biscuits".

"We wish Buddy all the best with his scheduled surgery and hope that he soon finds his fur-ever home."