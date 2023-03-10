Dogs get set for pool parties

Pool play

Waltham and Templeton summer pools will host the annual Pooch Pool Parties on the first weekend in April.

Christchurch City Council Head of Recreation, Sports and Events Nigel Cox says previous events have been a huge success and it's great to have them back again.

“The whole family gets to come along, furry friend included for a splash and play with other dogs.”

In 2021 more than 400 dogs took the plunge and with the extra sessions this year there'll be room for even more.

“Our only requirements are that dogs are vaccinated and well-behaved.”

And a couple of rules – only one dog per owner and no humans in the pool.

Sponsored by Purr. Meow. Woof., the Pooch Pool Party takes place at Waltham Pool on Saturday 1 April. There are two morning sessions and two afternoon sessions, split by size.

Small dogs (up to 46 centimetres tall) are invited to dip their paws in the water between 9am and 10.30am, followed by medium dogs (46 – 64 centimetres) from 11am – 12.30pm.

From 1pm – 2.30pm large dogs (over 64 centimetres) can make a splash and a separate open session with no size limit has been set aside between 3pm and 4.30pm.

Templeton Pool hosts an open session for all dog sizes from 10am to noon on Sunday 2 April.

The pool party entry fee will be donated to the SPCA. It costs $3.50 per dog at Waltham Pool while at Templeton Pool it's a gold coin per dog.

Following the event, the pools will be prepared for their winter shutdown.