Dogs putting recycled tennis balls to good use

A new project to save non-recyclable tennis balls from the landfill is keeping dogs entertained.

Redzone Dogs founder Lena Tiebosch had the idea of turning used tennis balls into dog toys five months ago, launching a charitable trust.

So far, she has received tennis ball donations from Burwood Park Tennis Club and Edgeware Tennis Club.

She said it was all about making the life cycle of a tennis ball longer to reduce waste.

"We include the tennis clubs to provide us with the balls that they are about to throw out, those balls can then be used by dog owners to throw them around the redzone or anything like that and then once they are at their very last that's when they go to rubbish."

People can purchase a tennis ball by donating 50 cents or more to either Dogwatch or the Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue.

Lena Tiebosch filling the box up with tennis balls from Edgeware Tennis Club. Photo: Emily O'Hagan

Tiebosch said dog owners appreciated the cheap toys, making it a win-win for both them and the charities.

The donated tennis balls are put in an honesty box which is constantly being refilled.

Richmond Community Gardens operations manager Morgane Honore said their box is proving popular with locals.

"It's been a great addition to our Kaupapa, we try to provide a space for the community to come and enjoy with various aspects and we provide projects that minimise waste going to landfill."

Tiebosch is calling for more tennis players to donate their old tennis balls, allowing the project to grow as more people and organisations host a box.

- By Emily O'Hagan, made with the support of NZ On Air