Donut sightseeing used as an excuse for breaking lockdown rules

Police have made it clear that going to check out the Springfield donut is not a valid excuse for breaking lockdown rules.

Police managed to poke a hole in someone’s argument as to why they broke lockdown rules to roam the Selwyn District on Wednesday.

A post to the Canterbury Police Facebook page said officers located people in a car in Springfield, near the small town’s iconic donut sculpture on West Coast Rd.

It stated that when police asked why they were out in their car, the driver gestured at the passenger and said “they didn’t believe there was a donut out here.”

Police called it “lockdown excuse #whatever.”

“Seriously... just... don’t,” the post read.