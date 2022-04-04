'Driftwood, sinking in the sand, seaweed': Special wheelchair overcomes beach barriers

For 12-year-old Connor Duncan-Caley and his mum Karen a trip to the beach has been a difficult rather than a fun experience.

“Driftwood, sinking in the sand, seaweed and all the rest of it just doesn’t play well with a wheelchair,” said Karen.

But that changed thanks to the addition of a special access mat and a beach wheelchair at the North Beach Surf Club.

It has made going to the beach something the whole family can enjoy.

"Before we knew about this mat, it just didn’t happen as getting down to the beach and enjoying our time here just wasn’t an easy experience," said Karen.

People with disabilities have been able to use the beach access mat and the beach wheelchairs for some time but they have been at different locations.

The mat is designed to help people access the foreshore and shallow water and helps them avoid areas on the beach that may make their journey more difficult.

Photo: Newsline

People can use their own wheelchairs or the specialised beach wheelchair. The service is free for anyone who wants to use it.

The North Beach Residents’ Association and surf club have teamed up so the equipment is now located at one easily accessible spot.

"The North Beach Residents' Association love our beach, and we want people of all abilities to be able to come and enjoy it too," said association chairperson Josiah Thompson.

"When we first investigated providing the beach access mat, we were only aware of one other location in NZ that had a similar facility - Mt Maunganui.

"So it's very exciting to be at the forefront with this initiative.

"North Beach is probably the best suited beach in Christchurch to host a beach access mat, due to its flat access from the car park, past the surf club and straight out onto the sand," said Josiah.

The special equipment is kept in a storage container the association bought with funding support from Christchurch City Council and Engco Consulting Engineers.

László Walker,10, using the ViMo all-terrain outdoor wheelchair. Photo: Newsline

Waitai Coastal-Burwood Community Board chairman Kelly Barber said: "It’s great to see the wheelchairs and mat in one location that has easy access to a carpark and public facilities.

"We’re really proud of the work the community has done to make the beach an accessible place for everyone.

"While it’s awesome that the wheelchairs and mat now have a permanent home in New Brighton, they can be picked up and taken anywhere in Christchurch."

"This is such an easy solution, yet something as simple as going to the beach can be so inaccessible for a lot of families.

"This initiative has really opened this up for the community," Barber said.

To find out more about the beach wheelchairs or book them, email the North Beach Residents’ Association.