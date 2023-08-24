Driver arrested after chopper tracked stolen vehicle

A fleeing driver who was on the run after allegedly crashing a stolen car into a fence before stealing another vehicle has been arrested.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken into custody about 2pm on Thursday.

“Police are now working to ascertain the extent of the offending and charges are being considered.”

Earlier today police said a helicopter was tracking the fleeing driver across Christchurch.

The stolen vehicle was first spotted driving erratically at 8.45am in the Cracroft area.

The spokesperson said the vehicle repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over.

"A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court in Cracroft.

"The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene."

Police did not initiate a pursuit, but instead laid road spikes and deployed a helicopter to track the driver.