Police were called to the crash on Highsted Rd last night. Photo: Supplied

Police arrested a 22-year-old motorist in Christchurch last night after he crashed into a fence and a parked car.

Emergency Services were called to the crash shortly before 10.30pm on Highsted Rd, Bishopdale, on Thursday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the driver has been charged with driving with an excess breath alcohol level, careless driving and being an unlicensed driver failing to comply with a prohibition.

The man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 13.