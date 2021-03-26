Friday, 26 March 2021

Driver of car that smashed into Chch restaurant 'extremely grateful' to public

    The car ploughed into a Lone Star restaurant in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    The driver of a car that smashed into a Lonestar restaurant in Christchurch says he is extremely grateful to members of the public who rescued him.

    The two-car crash happened on the corner of Waimairi and Riccarton Rds at 10.30am on Thursday.

    The driver said he blacked out following the crash.

    His car door was smashed and jammed, and he went into shock as his car filled with smoke.

    He said he initially shared an ambulance with the driver of the other car and said they were both ok.

    Both drivers were transported to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries.

