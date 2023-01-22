Driver critical after speedway crash

A Canterbury speedway driver is in critical condition after a crash at Ellesmere Speedway in Leeston.

A police spokesman said they were notified of a crash at the speedway shortly before 1pm.

“The driver was reported to be critically injured and was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital.”

WorkSafe had been notified, the spokesman said.

St John ambulance said it had an events team at the speedway already.

“In addition, we responded with two rapid response units, two ambulances and one helicopter to the scene. We have airlifted one patient in a critical condition to Christchurch Hospital.”

The New Zealand Herald understands that a non-competitive club event for vintage vehicles and other invited groups was taking place at the speedway today.

All Canterbury Vintage Speedway Enthusiasts’ Club (CVSEC) financial members and invited guests were welcome to participate.