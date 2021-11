Emergency services responded to the crash at the intersection of Jones and Dawson Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash in Templeton this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jones and Dawson Rds just before 8am on Wednesday.

One of the driver's was trapped in their vehicle.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews for Wigram and Rolleston had to use cutting equipment to remove the person from the vehicle.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

The road was cleared by 8.30am.