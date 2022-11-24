Driver ditches car, steals white van in dramatic police pursuit

Christchurch residents have described a dramatic police chase through the city this morning, in which a driver fled through oncoming traffic.

Police confirmed they are responding to a “fleeing driver incident” which is currently unfolding.

At least one helicopter involved in the pursuit has been circling the city since about 9am on Thursday.

Police followed the silver Subaru to BP on Moorhouse Ave.

The car ditched at BP Moorhouse Ave has been towed. Photo: Facebook

The driver was seen getting out of the silver vehicle and then allegedly stealing a white Toyota Hiace van from the BP forecourt. The Subaru has now been towed from BP.

Another person posted on Facebook that a contractor from her work had his van stolen from a BP this morning and the "chopper was after it".

A man was seen driving away from the BP in the van after ditching the "wrecked" Subaru.

Earlier today, a helicopter was seen flying above Heathcote, near Port Hills Rd, before making its way over the Lyttelton Tunnel then towards the east.

A damaged truck could be seen on Ferry Rd.

A caller to Newstalk ZB said he saw the helicopter from Colombo St as it began to move towards Woolston.

Motorists also reported seeing the vehicle driving on a cycleway on the wrong side of the road.

“The way he was driving, I thought there must be some police after him. If there were kids biking to school they wouldn’t have stood a chance - it was reckless and horrendous.”

Shortly after 10am, the car was abandoned at BP on Moorhouse Ave and an eye witness described a male driver who “hot-footed it” out off the forecourt before police caught up.

Another witness said: “It was like watching a game of Grand Theft Auto. Speeding down the wrong side of Moorhouse and then swapping cars at BP and speeding away. Crazy to watch."

The Helicopter Christchurch flight path. Image: Supplied

Earlier today, a motorist told Chris Lynch Media he saw the vehicle being chased along Memorial Ave by two police cars.

Police reportedly tried to ram the car off the road. Another motorist said road spikes were laid on the corner of Grahams Rd and Memorial Ave.

-By Nathan Morton and Star News