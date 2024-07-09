Driver evades police after passengers arrested

The driver of a vehicle that failed to stop for police on Monday morning got away after dropping two passengers off during a pursuit through Christchurch.

A police spokesperson told Chris Lynch Media a vehicle failed to pull over when signalled by police on Hills Rd at 8.15am on Monday.

It was then driven through Shirley and Mairehau before two occupants exited the vehicle in the St Albans area and the driver continued, the spokesperson said.

An eyewitness told Chris Lynch Media they saw a police dog handler tracking someone in Papanui Domain, heading towards Langdons Rd.

Police were then seen arresting two youths in the Papanui High School car park, near the Langdon Rd rail tracks, reported Chris Lynch Media.

Police said two occupants from the vehicle were arrested. Police were still searching for the driver.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was then seen on Sawyers Arms and Main North Rds before it was abandoned.

The spokesperson said the vehicle was towed and would be examined by police.