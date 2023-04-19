Driver hurt after truck tips

A truck driver has suffered moderate injuries after the vehicle tipped over in Christchurch.

The truck crashed while carrying a large slab of prefabricated concrete on the corner of Brougham Rd (State Highway 76) and Ensors Rd at 10.35am today.

No other vehicles were involved.

PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The west-bound lane of Brougham St is down to one lane and police say motorists should avoid the area and take an alternate route while the crash scene is cleared.