Driver on the run after ramming Chch police car

A second fleeing driver incident in 24 hours occurred in Christchurch overnight, after the offender slammed their car into a police vehicle and attempted to hit another.

The driver is still on the run.

Police said they attempted to pull a car over at 4am on Maces Rd, in the eastern suburb of Bromley.

When police signalled for the car to stop, the driver fled.

"Police did not pursue and instead tracked the vehicle," a police spokesperson said.

During the incident, the fleeing car "intentionally rammed" a police vehicle, before attempting to slam into another.

Authorities tracked the car to Mathesons Rd in Phillipstown, where road spikes were deployed and the car was brought to a stop.

There were no injuries during the incident, one person was brought into custody. The driver of the offending car, however, fled on foot.

"Inquiries are ongoing to locate the driver," the spokesperson said.

The New Zealand Herald understands there is no connection between the overnight incident and Thursday’s dramatic police chase, of which the offender is also still at large.

A number of Christchurch residents called into Newstalk ZB Canterbury Mornings to report the movements of a car driving into oncoming traffic, riding over cycle lanes and hitting cars on the way.

The chase started at 6.12am, the driver ended up dumping the car - which was stolen - at a local BP Station and stealing another car, before taking off again.

It’s understood at the start of the incident, the offender in question presented a firearm to another car.

The driver has not been found yet, as police lost observation of the second stolen vehicle.

-By Nathan Morton