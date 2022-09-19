Driver seriously injured in crash near Lyttelton

One person has been seriously injured after a crash near Lyttelton this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash on Governors Bay Rd about 12.30pm on Monday.

"Initial information from the scene suggests the driver has serious injuries."

The crash, between Omaru and Sandy Beach Rds, has closed a section of Governors Bay Rd where the driver is understood to have gone off the road.

A St John ambulance, a helicopter and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

One patient was taken to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, a St John spokesperson said.