Driver shortages hit Christchurch bus services

A MetroBus in Christchurch. Photo: Environment Canterbury

Reduced bus services are ongoing in Christchurch this summer due to driver shortages, but not every operator is feeling the pinch.

Since December 6, MetroBus has operated more than half of its services on a Saturday time table six days a week.

But Ritchies is continuing to provide a regular service on its assigned MetroBus routes.

Director of operations Andrew Ritchie said their Christchurch branch did have enough drivers.

"It's an essential service we provide and [our drivers] have been out there doing their job and it's reasonably thankless as a lot of people don't always treat them as well as what they should. They do a fantastic job," he said.

"The pandemic did affect them of course, but they got out there and did their work and their bit for New Zealand and I'm very pleased and proud of their work."

Environment Canterbury public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said national driver shortage had presented challenges across the country "for some years now".

"Our operators are reporting that immigration and a very competitive labour market are factors contributing to the driver shortage across New Zealand, and unfortunately, Canterbury is no longer immune to this issue," he said.

Ritchie agreed. "Immigration has tended to provide the bus driver fraternity quite well."

While Ritchies had enough drivers, they were always on the look out for more, he said.

MetroBus has said it did not know how long its services would be reduced, but expected the shortage to be a long-term issue.

Gibbon said the council and MetroBus were working closely with operators to restore services once there was enough staff capacity.

Key updates will be posted on Metro's website and Facebook, put in their online newsletter, and there is on-street signage at bus stops.