Thursday, 24 August 2023

Updated 12.00 pm

Driver still on the run as chopper tracks stolen vehicle

    A helicopter has been tracking a fleeing driver in a stolen vehicle across Christchurch this morning.

    Police were called after the stolen vehicle was spotted driving erratically at 8.45am on Thursday in the Cracroft area.

    A spokesperson said the vehicle repeatedly failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over.

    "A short time later, after crashing into a gate, the driver came to a stop on Homecroft Court in Cracroft.

    "The driver then proceeded to steal another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

    "Police have not initiated a pursuit, instead road spikes have been deployed and a helicopter is providing assistance.

    "Enquiries to locate the driver are ongoing."