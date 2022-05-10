Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Driver takes out traffic lights in Christchurch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The left turn from Wairakei Rd onto Greers Rd was closed while contractors repaired the traffic...
    The left turn from Wairakei Rd onto Greers Rd was closed while contractors repaired the traffic lights. Photo: Transport for Christchurch
    A driver has crashed into the traffic lights at a Christchurch intersection after police tried to pull the vehicle over.

    The crash occurred at the intersection of Wairakei and Greers Rds in Bryndwr about 1pm on Tuesday.

    A police spokesperson said said the vehicle was seen being driving erratically on Queen Elizabeth II Drive before the crash and officers tried to pull it over.

    There were no injuries and police were speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

    A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said the left turn from Wairakei Rd onto Greers Rd was closed while contractors worked on the traffic signals.

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter