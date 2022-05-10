Driver takes out traffic lights in Christchurch

The left turn from Wairakei Rd onto Greers Rd was closed while contractors repaired the traffic lights. Photo: Transport for Christchurch

A driver has crashed into the traffic lights at a Christchurch intersection after police tried to pull the vehicle over.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Wairakei and Greers Rds in Bryndwr about 1pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said said the vehicle was seen being driving erratically on Queen Elizabeth II Drive before the crash and officers tried to pull it over.

There were no injuries and police were speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

A Transport for Christchurch spokesperson said the left turn from Wairakei Rd onto Greers Rd was closed while contractors worked on the traffic signals.