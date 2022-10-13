Drop in Canterbury house prices 'glacial by national standards'

The average home value in Christchurch fell by 0.6 per cent last month to $764,150. Photo: File image / Getty

While New Zealand's average home value has recorded its first annual drop in more than a decade, the decline in Canterbury has been described as glacial by national standards.

The latest QV House Price Index shows home values slipped by an average of 2.1 per cent nationwide in the 12 months to September, reflecting declines seen in other house market data released earlier this week.

Of Aotearoa's largest cities, only Christchurch's residential housing market continues to demonstrate a greater degree of resilience compared to either Auckland or Wellington, QV general manager David Nagel said.

The Garden City's average home value decreased by 0.6 per cent last month to $764,150. Contributing to the city's market resilience was the headstart it had in addressing housing scarcity following the Christchurch earthquakes, Nagel said.

"It was a little bit late getting to the party in terms of really having the values tronk along so [there's] the old adage that the higher you go, the further you have to fall, and Christchurch never had those big gains, so [it's] just a little bit delayed but still the same direction just less impetus on the declines."

The index says Canterbury’s average rate of home value decline is "glacial by national standards", with just a 1.1 per cent decline for the calendar year, a 2.3 per cent decline this quarter, and a 0.6 per cent drop last month.

In comparison, the national average was a 9.2 per cent decline in 2022, a 5.4 per cent decline this quarter, and a 1.8 per cent decline in September.

The city's average home value marked five straight months of negative growth.

The city's southern suburbs had the biggest reduction this quarter with 5.8 per cent on average, followed closely by the central city with a fall of 5.5 per cent.

Homes in the hills broke even throughout the three months of the end of September, neither increasing nor decreasing in value.

Canterbury-based QV property consultant Olivia Brownie said: “While Christchurch’s average rate of home value decline has slowed these past two months, we’re still facing much uncertainty in the market.

"There were less sales overall, with rising costs and interest rates slowing property market activity altogether.

“However, a slow in activity does not appear to be affecting house prices significantly with the market sustaining market value levels in most property types.

"We have seen the lower quartile house values increase, in comparison to a slight decline for the upper quartile, which can be attributed to the first home buyer market starting to pick up.

"This is helping to support value growth and removing any speed in property value decline for the city,” Brownie said.

Nagel added that the national market correction will be "painful" for some, but will hopefully give others an opportunity to get into the market in the future.

Nagel said: "Interest rate rises, credit constraints, the increasing cost of living - it's a sure-fire recipe for declining home values."

National values were down in each of the past nine months, or 9.2 per cent since the beginning of the year 2022.

The national average fell 5.4 per cent over the past three months to $956,592.

"The Reserve Bank's decision last week to raise the official cash rate (OCR) by another 50 points all but ensures that the path we're on will continue for the foreseeable future," Nagel said.

"Plus there are still new houses coming onto the market up and down the country, putting further downward pressure on prices almost everywhere."

Nagel said the drop in values would be a concern for people looking to sell their home, particularly for those who bought at the peak of the market.

"Those areas that have been the most severely impacted are the ones that have had a phenomenal value increase over the last couple of years, those areas like Wellington, Manawatū and Hawke's Bay, they were cranking along 12 months ago around 30 per cent gain year-on-year growth.

"They're the ones that have really been hit hard and they're now having this quite significant correction with values coming back, getting close to 20 per cent just in the calendar year to date," he told RNZ's Morning Report.

Queenstown was alone with 0.2 per cent growth in the quarter, while the Wellington region saw a drop of 9.6 per cent.

In the Auckland region, the average value dropped 5.8 per cent over the past three months to $1,358,710, with falling annual growth dropping into negative territory at 2.4 per cent.

Outside of the main centres, the number of towns and cities with net positive home value growth was shrinking every month, with none reporting double-digit growth.

"The usual spring bounce in activity in the residential property market hasn't eventuated to the same degree as it has in previous years, but there are still plenty of active buyers out there, and deals are being done despite so much uncertainty," he said.

"Large volumes of listings are giving purchasers plenty of choice and negotiating power, but it certainly looks as though sellers may still be in for a rough ride yet."

-Additional reporting RNZ