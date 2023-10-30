Monday, 30 October 2023

E-scooter rider seriously injured in Christchurch

    Photo: File image
    An e-scooter rider has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a crash in the central city.

    Emergency services were called to Durham St, near Lichfield St, about 10.30am on Monday after the rider reportedly fell off the e-scooter.

    A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the scene.

    The patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.