E-scooter rider seriously injured in Christchurch

An e-scooter rider has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition after a crash in the central city.

Emergency services were called to Durham St, near Lichfield St, about 10.30am on Monday after the rider reportedly fell off the e-scooter.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were called to the scene.

The patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.